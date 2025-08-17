Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 476,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 624,449 shares.The stock last traded at $85.37 and had previously closed at $84.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.49). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3625 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

