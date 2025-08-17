Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Freshworks worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,013 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,002,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,289,000 after acquiring an additional 969,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,946,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,039,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 193,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,757.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 566,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,574. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $554,051.54. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,491 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.08 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

