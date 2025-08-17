fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) versus Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Critical Review

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -3.72% -2.57% -0.68% fuboTV 5.50% -20.81% -5.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 fuboTV 0 3 2 1 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beasley Broadcast Group and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $4.6250, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and fuboTV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $240.29 million 0.03 -$5.89 million ($5.09) -0.90 fuboTV $1.63 billion 0.76 -$172.25 million $0.26 13.92

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than fuboTV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

fuboTV beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Naples, Florida.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

