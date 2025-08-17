Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GALT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GALT. Wall Street Zen raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.