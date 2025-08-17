Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading 24.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.68. 836,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 170,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 4.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$510.25 million, a PE ratio of -863.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87.

Insider Activity at Galiano Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 52,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$107,282.65. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

