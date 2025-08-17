Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

NYSE:GMED opened at $60.63 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

