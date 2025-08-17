Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.46% of Grid Dynamics worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $651.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.37%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

