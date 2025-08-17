Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

