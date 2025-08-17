HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Price

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

