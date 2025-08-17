Head-To-Head Comparison: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) vs. Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Euro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Euro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -31.25% -21.73% -13.38% Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Euro Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 3.63 -$19.98 million ($1.13) -10.29 Euro Tech $15.38 million 0.63 $730,000.00 N/A N/A

Euro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euro Tech has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euro Tech beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as spectrophotometers, colorimeters, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general-purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, and continuous emissions monitoring systems; and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature and pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company distributes programmable logic controllers, telemetry units, and supervisory control and data acquisition systems and software. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

