Head to Head Review: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) vs. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and Illinois Tool Works”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $16.72 billion 4.54 $2.82 billion $0.56 27.79 Illinois Tool Works $15.90 billion 4.74 $3.49 billion $11.41 22.65

Profitability

Illinois Tool Works has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Copco. Illinois Tool Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Atlas Copco and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.22% 26.14% 13.83% Illinois Tool Works 21.31% 90.89% 19.17%

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atlas Copco pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Copco and Illinois Tool Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Illinois Tool Works 3 8 1 0 1.83

Illinois Tool Works has a consensus price target of $259.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Atlas Copco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

