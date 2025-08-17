Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 405,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 389,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

