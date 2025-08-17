Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 301,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 317,116 shares.The stock last traded at $29.06 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Hitachi Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $15.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,342.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.