IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $46,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in IAC by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 920,875 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in IAC by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 357,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 1,666.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 235,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IAC stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The company had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAC

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.