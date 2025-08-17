ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ICZOOM Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ICZOOM Group Stock Down 0.8%
ICZOOM Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. ICZOOM Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
ICZOOM Group Company Profile
