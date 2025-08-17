ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ICZOOM Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ICZOOM Group Stock Down 0.8%

ICZOOM Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. ICZOOM Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.