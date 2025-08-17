IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.88. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 93.35% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

About IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.