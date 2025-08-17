IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.88. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 93.35% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.