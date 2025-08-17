iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,645,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,098 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

