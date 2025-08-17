Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

NSIT opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.68 and a 12-month high of $225.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

