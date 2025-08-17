InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $224,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,336.40. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,930.72. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $268.74 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $277.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.97 and a 200-day moving average of $217.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

