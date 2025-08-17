Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Critical Review

China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Free Report) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

China BlueChemical has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China BlueChemical and Intrepid Potash”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China BlueChemical $1.66 billion 0.47 $149.01 million N/A N/A Intrepid Potash $282.58 million 1.33 -$212.85 million ($15.58) -1.81

China BlueChemical has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China BlueChemical and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China BlueChemical N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash -71.13% 1.48% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China BlueChemical and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China BlueChemical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intrepid Potash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.29%. Given Intrepid Potash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than China BlueChemical.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats China BlueChemical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea, methanol, phosphorus fertilizers, including mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, compound fertilizers, and acrylonitrile. In addition, the company manufactures and sells bulk blending fertilizers and woven plastic bags. Further, it is involved in port operations; provision of transportation services, overseas shipping services; and trades in fertilizers, chemicals, and coal and coal products, as well as mining of coal. Additionally, the company engages in mining and processing of phosphate; and manufacturing and sale methyl methacrylate. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China BlueChemical Ltd. is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

