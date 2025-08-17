Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

