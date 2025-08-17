Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.1%

KBWP stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $469.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.