Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

