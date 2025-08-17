Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,041 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 921,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $408,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,499.60. This trade represents a 15.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,900. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,806. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

