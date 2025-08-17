IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of IonQ worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IonQ by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 569,061 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IonQ by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 547,155 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in IonQ by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 416,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 335,429 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $40.23 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $292,877.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,594.46. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 17,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $733,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 537,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,686.40. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

