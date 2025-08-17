iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. 6,483,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,779,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.39.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of -0.14.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $988.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.