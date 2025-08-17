iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IWC stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

