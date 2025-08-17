iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,513,000 after buying an additional 160,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,265,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,631,000 after buying an additional 346,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.