iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $130.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $119.23 and a 12 month high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

