ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($1.00). 11,383,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 4,611,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70 ($0.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITM

ITM Power Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.63.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.