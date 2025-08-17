ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 9% Higher – Time to Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($1.00). 11,383,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 4,611,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70 ($0.92).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £425.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

ITM Power last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, analysts forecast that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

