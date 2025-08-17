Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

JHG stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

