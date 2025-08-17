JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $59,317.50. This represents a 67.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE JBGS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

