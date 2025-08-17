Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KGEI stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.40%. On average, analysts predict that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Stories

