Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Korea Electric Power Price Performance
NYSE:KEP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $16.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Korea Electric Power
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.