Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

NYSE:KEP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $16.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 22.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 216,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 212,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

