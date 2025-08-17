Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $46,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

KTOS stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 685.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $72.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $406,680.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 264,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,898,935.72. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $222,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,968.54. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,786 shares of company stock worth $4,443,682 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

