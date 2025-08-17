Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $45,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lear by 131.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lear by 57.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,426.68. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800.24. The trade was a 93.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,425. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $102.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lear Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

