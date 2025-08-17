Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for DNLI Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,224,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 88.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,766,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,409,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after buying an additional 1,561,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,367,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after buying an additional 1,308,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,058.68. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,799. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

