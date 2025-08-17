Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Lifezone Metals Stock Down 0.4%

Lifezone Metals stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Lifezone Metals has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

