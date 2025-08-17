Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Trading 28.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report) shot up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.25. 119,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 55,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Lincoln Gold Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Rogers acquired 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$900,000.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

