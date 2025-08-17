Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of LOB stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.82.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
