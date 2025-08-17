Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LOB stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

