loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on loanDepot from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

LDI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $75,028.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,103,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,474. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $537,325.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,072,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,269.71. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,182,412 shares of company stock worth $2,381,655. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

