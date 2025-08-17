Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $32.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

