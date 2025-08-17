LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GJAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $4,172,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 15.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $4,082,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of GJAN opened at $40.91 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $393.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

