LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,381 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 920.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter.

GSID opened at $66.02 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

