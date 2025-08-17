Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – August 15th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce and market high-end, nonessential products—such as designer apparel, fine watches, premium spirits and luxury automobiles—targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks typically exhibit strong brand equity, pricing power and relatively inelastic demand, helping them deliver resilient revenue and profit margins even when broader economic growth slows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. 778,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 2,045,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $887.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.48.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 247,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $847.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.37.

