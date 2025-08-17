LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $49,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,670 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,165,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,329 shares during the period. Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,874,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

LXP stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

