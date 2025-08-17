Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.39. 3,356,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,933,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. TD Cowen raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Up 8.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the sale, the director owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 320.4% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 945,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 720,933 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $11,571,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,478 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RD Finance Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.