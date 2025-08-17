Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 240,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

