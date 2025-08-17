Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Manitowoc Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $9.18 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $325.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 206,313 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 779.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 144,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 550,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 144,390 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

